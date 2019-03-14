Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.85 Billion Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,849,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,734,000 after purchasing an additional 690,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

JPM opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

