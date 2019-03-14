Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $915.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

In other news, CEO Brian Harper purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Nettina purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,788.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $252,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $1,125,000.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

