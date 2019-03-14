Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Director David J. Nettina Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) Director David J. Nettina acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,788.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 488,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $948.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,261,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,551,000 after buying an additional 256,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after buying an additional 170,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after buying an additional 170,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,244,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,521,000 after buying an additional 805,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,882,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after buying an additional 893,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

