Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,163 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 0.4% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

WARNING: “Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rafferty-asset-management-llc-decreases-position-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.