Rafael (RFL) Releases Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of RFL stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Rafael has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

