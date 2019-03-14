R1 RCM (RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 145.94% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

