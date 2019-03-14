Quintana Energy Services (QES) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QES. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of QES stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

