Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Receives $101.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. 1,508,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

