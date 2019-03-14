Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

