Quantum (QAU) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00387189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01715757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00236387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004868 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum was first traded on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

