Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari Sells 15,000 Shares

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sam Heidari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $38,495.71.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Sam Heidari sold 7,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $122,010.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Sam Heidari sold 8,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $128,160.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

QTNA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 722,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,950. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a PE ratio of 263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Quantenna Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantenna Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

