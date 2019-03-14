QS Investors LLC Sells 25,248 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 323,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100,876 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 5,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $432,360.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

