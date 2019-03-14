QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,385 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 198.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Baxter International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.21. 31,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

