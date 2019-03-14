Qorvo (QRVO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo provides core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions. The company is expected to benefit from robust demand of its performance-tier for RF Fusion based solutions, antenna tuning, discrete components and BAW-based multiplexers. Also, progress in IDP segment and stringent cost control measures bode well. Notably, shares of Qorvo have outperformed the industry in the past one month. Nonetheless, Qorvo faces challenges owing to weakness in flagship smartphone product volumes and softness in China domestic market. Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei, among others is a headwind.”

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 80,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

