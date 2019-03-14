Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Red Lion Hotels Co. Raised by B. Riley (RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Red Lion Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Lion Hotels’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RLH. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

RLH stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 39,287 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $292,295.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 530,667 shares of company stock worth $3,874,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 4.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 128.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 197.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

