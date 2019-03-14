Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Superior Industries International Inc Issued By BWS Financial (SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Superior Industries International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. BWS Financial analyst V. Khorsand forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

SUP opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 62,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

