Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Issued By KeyCorp

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.54 million. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.