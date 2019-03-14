PureCircle (PURE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

PureCircle (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.

LON PURE opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PureCircle has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 432 ($5.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 million and a P/E ratio of 50.80.

About PureCircle

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

