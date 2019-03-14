PTC (PTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Evercore ISI currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We hosted a discussion with Joe Biron, PTC’s CTO of Faris, VP of IR, as part of 360’ event. Following the event we continue to believe that PTC is very well positioned against its opportunity in the industrial IoT, and continue to see the MSFT partnership (both technical and go-to-market) as an accelerant for PTC in this market. Please see within/below for our full takeaways, including PTC’s decision to partner with Azure, the significant non-technical benefits of this partnership, and the ‘digital transformation triumvirate’ formed by Rockwell Automation. Azure allowed PTC to offload investments in massive scalability.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.13.

PTC stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $466,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,254,038. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

