PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,349,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $550.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,256. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.57 and a twelve month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

