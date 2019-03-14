PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (PODD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 627.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 554,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 150,948 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $730,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.44. 32,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.80 and a beta of 1.60. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $153,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $52,896.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

