PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,607,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $362,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $5,534,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,736 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,313,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,275,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,652 shares of company stock worth $45,891,526. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.09. 260,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

