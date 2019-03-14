Prudential Public (PUK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Public from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

