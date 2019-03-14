Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

