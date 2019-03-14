Prudential PLC Grows Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

