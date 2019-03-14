Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 74,020 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of ExlService worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,815,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $126,448.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,791.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,961.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,797 shares of company stock worth $1,184,777. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

