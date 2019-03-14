Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,097 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,097 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 569,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 237,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 186,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.29.

Shares of BIO opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $345.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 392 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $97,227.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,502.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 1,411 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $349,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

