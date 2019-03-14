Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 85,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $132.33 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

