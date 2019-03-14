Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDTI opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

