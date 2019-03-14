Provident Financial plc (PFG) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 563.20 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.68. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 722 ($9.43). The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 664.75 ($8.69).

In other news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total transaction of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

