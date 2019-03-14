Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRTO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 36,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,912. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Proteon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTO. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/proteon-therapeutics-prto-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.