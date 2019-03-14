Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 876,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 655,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

