ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.92% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.