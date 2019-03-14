Prologis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,907 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.
Prologis stock opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.
In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $99,063.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 30,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,138,216.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,677 shares of company stock worth $7,840,992. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
