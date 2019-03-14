Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $637.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $641.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $635.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.14.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,037 shares of company stock worth $26,516,662 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

