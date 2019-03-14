Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 82,179 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $61,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 185,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 194,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $78.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

