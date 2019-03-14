Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RIV stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

