Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $159.30 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

