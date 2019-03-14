Private Advisor Group LLC Has $279,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1,361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Has $279,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/private-advisor-group-llc-has-279000-position-in-amphenol-co-aph.html.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.