Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $52,243.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,892,682 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

