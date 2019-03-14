Premier Inc (PINC) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,731.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. Premier had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 11,381 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $455,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $137,747.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,516 shares of company stock worth $4,630,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

