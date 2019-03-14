Precision Path Capital LP Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Precision Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Dana makes up approximately 8.0% of Precision Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Precision Path Capital LP owned about 0.95% of Dana worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 423.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 177,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dana by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dana by 35.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,409. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

