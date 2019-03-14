Pra Group (PRAA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PRAA stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.83. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

