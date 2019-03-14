Pra Group (PRAA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PRAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Pra Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
PRAA stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.83. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $43.75.
Pra Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.