Polypipe Group (PLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $429.80

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 429.80 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 429.40 ($5.61), with a volume of 459200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

PLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

The company has a market cap of $857.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

