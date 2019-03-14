Polar Capital LLP Grows Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 209.6% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.65. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

