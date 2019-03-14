PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 148,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 148,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (CG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-148500-shares-of-the-carlyle-group-lp-cg.html.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.