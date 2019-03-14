PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 138 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,611,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $2,610,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,427. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

