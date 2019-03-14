PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013,937 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Chemical Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemical Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Chemical Financial during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHFC opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Chemical Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

