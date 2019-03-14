PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,695 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of S & T Bancorp worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,456,000 after buying an additional 194,912 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.94 million. Analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

