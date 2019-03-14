PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 93.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

